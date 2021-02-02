Six people — including five children — killed in Oklahoma shooting, cops say

Five children and an adult man are dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday in a small Oklahoma town, police said.

Officers in Muskogee, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, responded to a call of multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man holding a gun, police said.

An officer shot at the suspect, but the bullet missed as he ran away, according to police. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was caught “after a short foot pursuit,” Muskogee police said.

One adult man was found dead inside the residence, as well as four small children, according to the release. A fifth child died after being flown to a nearby hospital in Tulsa. An adult woman remained hospitalized in Tulsa with life-threatening injuries late Tuesday morning, according to police.

The relationships between the suspect, adult victims and children have not been released, but police told News on 6 the victims “appear to be related.” . The identities of the victims also have not been disclosed.

Police said they will provide more information later Tuesday.