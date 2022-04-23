Six people, including juveniles, reported shot at three different Petersburg locations

PETERSBURG — A spate of shootings across the city Friday night has left at least six people, including three juveniles, injured.

At least four of the victims were in one location in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive in the city's Oakhurst neighborhood, according to reports. Three of the four are juveniles, and two of them are requiring MedFlight and LifeEvac helicopters dispatched to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg.

Another shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street in Walnut Hill East, which is one neighborhood over from Oakhurst. Reports indicate the victim there was shot in the head, but that could not be immediately confirmed.

The third shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road at the Aubrey Apartments complex. No details about the victim or injury have been released.

Police did not say if any of the shootings were related, but social-media reports said the same car was seen at the Fort Mahone and Holly Hill scenes.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: At least six people injured in three separate Petersburg shootings