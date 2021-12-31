Six people injured after gunmen unload over 60 rounds on Philadelphia street





A shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood on Thursday left six people injured, with at least one person in critical condition.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, five men and one woman were shot in the city's 14th district at around 11:40 p.m. The female victim, 21, was shot multiple times and was transported to Temple University Hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

The five other victims, who are between the ages of 19 and 29, are in stable condition, according to police. Most of them suffered one or two gunshot wounds. One victim was shot once in the head and in the left arm, but is in stable condition.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

BREAKING: Another mass shooting in Philadelphia. Between 80 to 90 shots fired here on Germantown Ave right under @PhillyPolice real time crime camera. 6 people shot Woman,21,critical shot multiple times, 5 men all driven in cars to hospitals in private vehicles@FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/X2YTwDScWt - Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 31, 2021

Authorities found more than 65 spent shell casings at the scene, WPHL-TV reported. Due to the multitude of cameras in the area where the shooting occurred, police are confident that they will be able to find a suspect.

"The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings - that's a whole lot of shots fired - so it's hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said according to WPVI-TV.

WPVI noted that the shooting occurred just hours after an antiviolence rally was held on the corner of Tioga and Kensington avenues in the city. The rally, organized by the gun violence prevention app Philly Truce App, was spurred by the rash of violence that Philadelphia saw in 2021, totaling 559 killings reported as of this week.