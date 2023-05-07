Six people injured, one in custody after stabbing in Lansing Saturday

Five people were assaulted and one person was stabbed Saturday night at an apartment complex off West Willow Street, said a Lansing Police Department official.

Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said police were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. to Willow Vista Apartments in the 500 block of West Willow Street for the incident.

Five people were assaulted and sustained "minor injuries," and a 23-year-old who was stabbed sustained "non-life threatening" injuries, he said. All six, believed to be residents at the complex, were transported to a hospital for treatment, he added.

"Everybody's in stable condition," Schlagel said.

A 23-year-old is in custody in connection with the incident but has not been charged with anything, Schlagel said.

Police do not believe it was "a random act of violence," he said.

