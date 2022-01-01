Six people injured after shooting at Los Angeles grocery store

Six people were injured after a shooting took place outside a grocery store in South Los Angeles on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox 11 Los Angeles that the shooting took place at Superior Grocers in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard, and two suspects fired shots into the store, as well as outside it.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two of the people shot are in critical condition, and two other individuals are seriously hurt. The other two victims declined to be transported to an area hospital, according to the fire department.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.