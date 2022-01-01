Six people injured in shooting at South L.A. supermarket

Six people were injured after two men shot into a Superior Grocers market in South Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., two men drove to the front entrance of the market at 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard in Green Meadows, got out of their vehicle and shot into the store. The shooters fled the scene and were described only as two men about 25 years old, LAPD Officer Kyle McInnis said.

Three men and three women were injured, and four of them were taken to a nearby hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department; the other two declined transportation, LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said. Two of the hospitalized victims were in critical condition, and two were in serious condition, she said.

A store employee, who did not give his name, said an argument preceded the shooting, but he did not elaborate on who was involved. The LAPD did not identify a motive for the shooting or say whether any of the victims were store employees.

No further information was available Friday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.