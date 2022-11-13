Six People Killed When Two WWII-Era Planes Collided At An Air Show In Dallas

A historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane in Dallas on Nov. 12, 2022. Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP

Two vintage military planes collided midair and nosedived to the ground in a fiery crash during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, killing all six people on board.

The World War II-era planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, collided in front of thousands of spectators around 1:20 p.m. at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is now working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.

Judge Clay Jenkins, the Dallas County executive, confirmed the six deaths in a tweet, citing the medical examiner. The victims have not yet been identified. There were no paying customers on board the planes during the crash, and no spectators were harmed during the event.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport lies on the ground on Nov. 12, 2022. LM Otero / AP

Footage shows the two planes breaking apart midair after the collision, then dropping to the ground and bursting into flames. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the crash a “terrible tragedy.”

Hank Coates, the chief executive of Wings Over Dallas organizer Commemorative Air Force, said at a press conference that the pilots in the air show were “well-trained” volunteers with military or commercial piloting experience.

“We fly about 6,500 hours per year in air shows and training … we are a very close-knit family,” Coates said. “The outpouring of support we are getting right now is amazing.

People leave the Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 12, 2022. LM Otero / AP

The rest of the Wings Over Dallas event, which involved reenactments and flight demonstrations has been canceled. The event, scheduled over Veterans Day weekend, aims to give attendees a closer look at World War II history.

Other air shows featuring vintage planes have turned deadly over the past decade. In 2019, a B-17 Flying Fortress crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, killing seven of the 13 people on board. In 2016, a pilot died when his T-28 Trojan plane crashed in front of thousands of people in Alberta, Canada.

