Six people now arrested in 2021 Wichita gang initiation killing, records show

Six people have now been arrested and face murder charges in a 2021 gang-initiation killing, according to jail booking and court records.

Three people — 22-year-old Isabel Diane Leann Martin, her brother, 20-year-old Noah Justice Martin, and 20-year-old Deccota W. Ivy-Shepherd — had first appearances Wednesday in connection with the New Year’s Eve killing of Gabriel Campos-Torres. The 21-year-old died during a gang initiation assault, according to court records.

Booking records show that 19-year-old Hunter Remington Foster and the Martin sibling’s father, 44-year-old Joshua Allen Martin, have also been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing. Martin and Foster were arrested Wednesday and posted bond Thursday morning. They haven’t made their first appearances yet.

Noah Martin and 18-year-old Kaiden James Washington had previously been charged with second-degree murder in Campos-Torres’ death. Isabel Martin was also previously charged in connection with the killing.

Besides the additional people charged with murder, Wednesday’s court filing shows several new charges against the Martin family, Foster and Ivy-Shepherd.

They have also all been charged in a November 2020 aggravated robbery where a shotgun was used to take a rifle from another person, as well as criminal discharge of a gun, recruiting gang members and racketeering under the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations, or RICO, Act.

Additionally, they’ve all now been charged in an attempted June 2021 armed robbery of a woman in north Wichita that previously only Foster and Isabel Martin were charged in.

In the attempted robbery, three people went to the woman’s door and demanded her keys. The woman refused and when she stepped back into her home, Foster fired a round from a rifle, court records say. The bullet missed her but went through several walls. The shell casing was matched to a separate incident where a rival gang’s home was shot at.

Foster and Martin didn’t wear a mask, but the third suspect did, court records say.

Noah Martin was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly having an AR-style rifle in January 2021.

A spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District’s Attorney’s office would not comment about the case since not all of the defendants have made first appearances.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle