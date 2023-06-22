Six people now arrested after Bradenton shooting where 1 died, 3 injured, 60 shots fired

A sixth suspect was arrested by Bradenton police in connection to a January shooting that left one dead and two injured.

Mekhi Booker, 18, was arrested this week on second-degree murder and robbery charges for his alleged involvement in a robbery at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23, 2023, that saw the suspects fire more than 60 shots, wounding three victims.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries the following week on Jan. 31.

The victims’ identities are not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery turned shooting, including 24-year-old Dorian Brooks, who was arrested in May after an eight-hour standoff with multiple agencies, including Sarasota police officers, SWAT and U.S. Marshals.

He was found hiding in an attic at his friend’s house in the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

Brooks had previously been wanted for armed robbery in 2019, according to Bradenton Herald reports. That time he was found by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink at his girlfriend’s place at Oasis Apartments on 18th Street West in Bradenton.

The others arrested in connection to the Jan. 23 shooting are 20-year-old Tyreak Allen, 22-year-old Kevion Brooks, 20-year-old Jerome Williams and 20-year-old Shamar Mobley.

A warrant is still out for a seventh and final suspect at large, Kobe Brooks, 19.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, submit tips to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or via the Florida Crime Stoppers app. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

Yellow evidence markers at the scene of shooting where three people were shot on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in the 100 block of 10th Ave. West in Bradenton.