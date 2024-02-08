Six People Presumed Dead After A House Fire, Shooting In Pennsylvania

A neighbor inspects the remains of a home that was set ablaze and where at least six people remain unaccounted for on Thursday in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Six family members are believed to be dead following a house fire and a shooting that also wounded two police officers Wednesday in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told local outlet NBC10 that police were responding to a 911 call that an 11-year-old girl had been shot inside the home.

When the two police officers arrived at the scene, they were both shot and wounded, and shortly after the house was set on fire.

“Officers were taking gunfire,” Stollsteimer told the outlet. “Police officers and the fire department who were out there, there was still shots coming out at the beginning of this fire scene.”

Investigators said they found the torso of one person and have recovered one rifle, Stollsteimer said during a news conference Thursday.

The victims’ identities have not been revealed, but “the residents are called the Le family,” Stollsteimer said during the conference. “There are at least three adults and three children who are unaccounted for and we fear were in the home at the time of the shooting and the subsequent fire.”

Stollsteimer said the still-unidentified shooter could be a member of the family, but they don’t know at this time.

Both officers were listed in stable condition and are expected to recover, according to Stollsteimer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.