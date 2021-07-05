Six people shot, 1 killed in Sunday night shootings across Fort Worth, police say

Six people were shot, one fatally, in three separate shootings late Sunday night and early Monday morning to close out the July Fourth holiday, according to Fort Worth police.

The shootings — which were reported during a domestic disturbance, at a party and on a road — occurred after eight people were wounded in a shooting in the Como neighborhood early Sunday morning, bringing the total to 14 people shot on the holiday across the city.

1 killed in domestic disturbance

A man died and two other people were injured after a domestic violence shooting in the 3300 block of Galemeadow Drive, in southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to a home shortly after 8 p.m., according to an incident report. Police said an argument between family members led to gunfire.

Three people were shot and taken to a hospital, where one man died and the other two people were in serious condition. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests were announced.

Two shot while driving

Someone shot at five people in a car, injuring two of them, Sunday night in east Fort Worth, police told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The group was driving near Ramey Avenue when an unknown person started shooting, they told police.

The two wounded people were taken to a local hospital and were expected to survive.

Police responded to a call about the shooting about 11:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Village Course Circle.

Man shot at party

A man was shot in the leg at a party in the 1300 block of South Riverside Drive, near the Hillside Morningside neighborhood south of downtown, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Someone pulled out a gun and starting shooting after several people got into a fight, police told WFAA. Two people involved in the incident fled before officers arrived but later returned. One was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from a previous fight, and detectives were questioning the other person.

Police were still looking for two other suspects believed to be involved.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was reportedly stable.