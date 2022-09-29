Six People Shot at a California School, Official Says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said.

The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter.

Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a local trauma hospital, said Alameda Health System CEO James Jackson.

A fourth person suffered what Oakland Police Department Assistant Chief Darren Allison described as non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were set to be released from a different hospital, he said.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a campus with four schools, including a middle and high school, in the city’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Allison told reporters.

The victims had “some affiliation” with Rudsdale, one of the schools. Schaff said earlier that the gunfire erupted at Sojourner Truth, a K-12 independent study school also at the campus.

Victims were found inside the school, Allison said.

Allison did not identify a potential motive or suspect. Authorities are searching for one shooter, though others may have been involved, he said.

Schaaf said the incident “shocks the soul” and that “the unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”

The shooting is the second at an Oakland school in less than a month. Authorities said a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy on Aug. 29, wounding the boy.

The shooting came as the California city of nearly half a million struggles with surging gun violence. On Tuesday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong unveiled a plan aimed at blunting that violence.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com