Six people are shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at an Oakland, California, school, authorities said.

The victims, all of whom are adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter.

Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a trauma hospital, Alameda Health System CEO James Jackson said.

A fourth person suffered what Assistant Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison described as non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were set to be released from a different hospital, he said.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a campus with four schools, including a middle school and a high school, in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Allison told reporters.

The victims had "some affiliation" with Rudsdale, one of the schools. Schaaf said earlier that the gunfire erupted at Sojourner Truth, a K-12 independent study school also at the campus.

Victims were found inside the school, Allison said.

Allison did not identify a potential motive or suspect. Authorities are searching for one shooter, although others may have been involved, he said.

Schaaf said that the incident “shocks the soul” and that “the unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”

The shooting is the second at an Oakland school in less than a month. Authorities said a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy on Aug. 29, wounding the boy.

Oakland, a city of nearly half a million, is struggling with surging gun violence. On Tuesday, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong unveiled a plan to blunt the violence.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com