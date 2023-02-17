Six people shot dead in rural Mississippi town

Six people were shot dead on Friday at several locations in a rural hamlet in Tate County, Mississippi.

Among the victims are a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home, according to reports.

The shootings all occurred in Arkabutla, a community of fewer than 300 people about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect, who was unidentified, was taken into custody without incident after being spotted by authorities in a vehicle, WMC reported.

Four more people were later found dead by deputies, according to the report.

Two of those victims were found at a home where the suspect was believed to reside.

A sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle fitting the suspect's car description and attempted to stop it. When the driver continued, the deputy gave chase, leading to the driveway of another home, where the suspect was arrested, WJTV reported.

At that home, officers found two more victims, one dead in a car and another dead in the roadway, WJTV said.

The Tate County sheriff's office and the Mississippi State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.