Six people shot during altercation outside Hinds County sports bar, three still in hospital

Six people were shot during an altercation outside TopFlight's Sports Bar in Bolton Sunday.

One person was in critical condition, another was in serious condition and a third was stable at a local hospital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Monday afternoon.

There was an incident outside the club about 1 a.m. involving shots fired into a vehicle. The victims were in a vehicle or standing near it during the gunfire, Jones said. Jones could not confirm if any of the victims were involved in the altercation.

Three people have been discharged from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. No information about potential suspects was available.

