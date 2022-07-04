Six people shot, including two killed, in overnight gun violence in Kansas City

Six people were shot in three separate incidents overnight in Kansas City, police said Monday, including two people who were killed and four injured.

One of the shootings left four people wounded shortly after midnight at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard near the Power & Light District after a concert at the T-Mobile Center, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Two other people were killed in separate shootings hours later elsewhere in the city.

Shooting at Power & Light District

Police were first alerted to the shooting near the T-Mobile Center when officers investigating reports of nearby vehicle break-ins heard the gunshots and responded, Becchina, said in an email.

Two victims, a male and a female, were found suffering from gunshot wounds near 13th Street and Grand Boulevard. They were taken to a hospital. A juvenile female who was grazed by a gunshot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, Becchina said. A man was also grazed by gunfire.

The shootings occurred after a concert featuring rapper and singer Rod Wave. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. It was not clear what led to the shootings.

One person was detained by police at the scene.

No other details were immediately available Monday as police continued the investigation.

Two homicides

The first homicide Monday was reported at 3:30 a.m. after officers responded to Research Medical Center at Prospect Avenue and Meyer Boulevard. Hospital staff told arriving officers that a man who had been shot was dropped at the emergency room.

Medical staff declared the man dead a short time later, Becchina said.

Detectives interviewed several people who brought the victim to the hospital to determine where the shooting occurred. No other details were immediately available.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to the sound of gunfire near 57th Street and Swope Parkway.

While the officers were on their way to the shooting, they were redirected and sent a block away to answer a 911 call in the 5700 block of Mersington Avenue. Once they arrived, the officers were directed to the rear of a home where they found a man who appeared to have been shot, Becchina said.

Emergency crews arrived and declared the man dead. Several people who were at the scene were detained and interviewed by police. No other details were immediately available.

No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation on Monday. There was no indication that the separate shootings were related, Becchina said.

The deaths marked the 76th and 77th homicides of the year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. Last year, Kansas City suffered the second-highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 157.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).