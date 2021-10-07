Six people shot — one fatally — near Collington Square Park in East Baltimore

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, after gunmen unleashed dozens of bullets on a street corner in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Baltimore Police said a 38-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting that the ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology estimated involved 30 rounds fired. Five other people were injured.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Patterson Park Avenue and East Preston Street, near the southeast corner of Collington Square Park. The fatal victim, along with a 34-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man were found at the scene and transported to hospitals for treatment.

Two other men, ages 18 and 30, showed up at a hospital seeking treatment.

More than 50 orange evidence markers dotted the sidewalk and street at the scene, with residents gathering on the fringes. Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe visited the scene.

One of the residents, Craig Williams, 42, said he was traveling through the area when the shots rang out.

“If I got here 10 seconds later, I would’ve been hit,” he said. Williams lamented that it seemed like much of the violence was being driven by young kids. He said there should be a stronger police presence in troubled neighborhoods, and that he hopes to move back to his native Virginia.

Police tracked a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting to a rear alley in the 1600 block of E. 25th St., in Darley Park, where it was abandoned.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.