Six people shot in separate incidents on Easter Sunday in Baltimore

Six people were shot on Easter Sunday in separate incidents across Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said that just before 1:15 a.m. Southern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the victim was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road, where officers had received calls for a discharging in the Rognel Heights neighborhood.

About 2 1/2 hours later, Northeastern District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived in the Four By Four neighborhood, they found a 37-year-old man inside a car who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital.

The investigation revealed that the man struck several cars around the block in the 3100 block of Elmora Road before coming to a stop.

Then, just after 4 a.m., police responded to another area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that he was shot in the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road, where a crime scene was located in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

At 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a third walk-in shooting.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Detectives found a crime scene in the 4100 block of West Northern Parkway where the men were shot near the Glen neighborhood.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were sent to the 1600 block of Church Street for a shooting.

A 21-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the Curtis Bay neighborhood. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.