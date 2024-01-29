Six people taken to hospital after American Airlines plane makes hard landing at Maui airport

Six people were injured after an American Airlines plane made a “hard landing” at Kahului Airport in Maui on Saturday afternoon, according to federal officials and multiple reports.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating after American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, "made a hard landing" on the runway around 2:00 p.m. local time.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment but told several outlets that one passenger and five flight attendants were taken to the hospital in stable condition and then released.

The flight which was arriving from Los Angeles, had 167 passengers and seven crew members on board, the airline told several outlets.

“The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," American Airlines told CNN.

The airline added that the plane was “taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team.”

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the company told CNN.

Citing the Kahului Airport, NBC News reported that the flight arrived more than an hour after its scheduled touch down at 12:47 p.m. after taxiing at LAX before takeoff. It's unclear, however, why it had been stalled and if that had any connection to the flight's hard landing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines plane makes hard landing at Hawaii's Kahului Airport