Six people mauled by dogs in 'vicious' attack near primary school

Police were called to Winson Green in Birmingham

One of six people mauled by a pair of dogs near a primary school in Birmingham has said the attack "felt like eternity" as he was bitten four times in less than a minute.

Simon Edge was treated at hospital for bite wounds on his back, arm and torso after he was left bloodied by the "vicious" dogs who set upon him as he walked home from the dentist.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Mr Edge said one of his neighbours and a teenage girl were among the other victims as he recounted how the "strong and vicious" dogs bounded towards him on the street.

Mr Edge was attacked by the animals in Winson Green on Tuesday. Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Schoolchildren at nearby Barford Primary School were put on lockdown inside the hall as parents were warned the dogs could "kill a human".

The dogs were seized by police

'Woman screamed in car with hands up'

"I got bitten four times, twice on the lower back, on the left arm and once on the left hand side of my torso. There was a car next to me with a lady inside and she was screaming with her hands up," said Mr Edge.

"As I went to City Hospital, I saw police going to Barford Road. When I got to A&E, the lady who I had seen in the car sat next to me. She said someone she knew had got attacked as well."

At hospital, Mr Edge said he saw one of his neighbours along with a teenage girl whose arms were covered in bandages.

"I got the impression that my injuries were mild in comparison to hers. It was a shock. The young girl asked me how long the attack lasted. It felt like eternity but it was less than a minute," Mr Edge said.

West Midlands Police said both dogs, the breeds of which are not known, had been seized and taken to kennels following the attacks. Officers confirmed one victim was elderly.

Parents warned of 'dangerous dogs' near school

A police spokesman said on Tueday: "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

"We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today [April 18], following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

"An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.

Parents and carers of children at Barford Primary School received a text alerting them to reports of "two potentially very dangerous dogs circling the school".

"The likelihood is that the dogs will kill a human,” it read.

Parents who arrived at the school to pick up their children were advised to remain in their cars. The children were later released shortly before 4pm.