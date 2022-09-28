Six people were injured after a shooting at a California high school

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

At least six people were injured in a Wednesday shooting at a northern California high school, Oakland police Capt Casey Johnson said during a news conference.

Two people were taken to a hospital, said Lt Ray Kelly, Alameda county sheriff’s office spokesperson, to ABC7 news.

The shooting happened on a street where there are multiple schools and houses many school-age children, the TV station reported. Police have not said how many students were present or if any were injured during the shooting. A reunification area had been set up for families.

Kelly said the incident is “no longer active”.

The Oakland police department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting on Fontaine Street, where the schools are located.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street.



We are asking our Community Members to please avoid the area at this time.



PIO is on the way to scene. Media we will update with staging area. pic.twitter.com/9zvmmW7lC3 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 28, 2022

The day before Wednesday’s shooting LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland’s chief of police, announced plans to address the city’s ongoing gun violence by increasing officers’ presence in areas where gun violence is concentrated and where police think people are involved in shootings frequently.

This most recent shooting comes after more than two years of elevated gun violence that began early in the pandemic. So far this year 96 people have been killed, mostly with guns. At this time last year 102 people were slain.