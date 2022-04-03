Six People Were Killed And 10 Others Injured In A Shooting In Downtown Sacramento

Six people were killed and 10 others injured early Sunday in a shooting outside the bars and nightclubs of downtown Sacramento, authorities said.

Authorities did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday morning, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters. The shooting took place near the corner of 10th and K streets.

"This is very, very preliminary," Lester said. "We are asking for the public's help in helping us identify any suspects."

Officers who were in the area heard shots being fired and found a large crowd with at least 16 people injured. The officers called for assistance and rendered aid to the injured, Lester said. Ten people were transported or took themselves to area hospitals.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Twitter said words could not express his shock and sadness to the news.

"The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend," Steinberg said. "Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it."

At the scene, frustrated family members waited for news about their loved ones who may have been killed or injured in the shooting.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 3, at least 10,794 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

More on this