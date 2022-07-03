Six people wounded in North Carolina shooting, including infant and 12-year-old

Six people were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Clinton during the July 4 holiday weekend, police said.

Shots rang out about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the southeastern North Carolina city, wounding four adults and two children:

Agnes Chevallier, 61

Isaiah Cunningham, 23

Ricky Herring, 60

Jonathan Raynor, 36

Two boys, 12 years and 17 months old, whose names were not released.

Police said on Sunday that the victims were in stable condition.

The shooting happened at a gathering outside a small brick home on Stetson Street. Someone drove a black Chrysler 200 past the home, then circled the block, returning to open fire on the people in the yard, according to police.

“Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence,” Clinton Chief of Police Anthony Davis said in a statement issued early Sunday.

Clinton is a small city is Sampson County, about an hour’s drive southeast of Raleigh.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Anonymous tipsters can text “tipcpd” to 847411 to begin a conversation.