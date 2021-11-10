Six pickups at I-75 construction site have catalytic converters stolen

flashing lights

A half-dozen employees for Walsh Construction in Detroit, the contractor that is building a new interchange at I-75 and Newport Rd. in Berlin Township, discovered their company pickups all had the catalytic converters stolen from the vehicles while they worked last weekend at the site.

The pickups – five ford F-250s and one Ford F-150 – are all owned by the firm. The converters were removed sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that investigated the thefts. The employees park their trucks in a cut-out area off the exit ramp on southbound I-75. The employees discovered the thefts when they started the vehicles Sunday morning and they ran loud, a deputy’s report said.

The project manager requested the sheriff’s office provide more patrols near the construction site.

The interchange wasn’t the only site in the county where vehicles were vandalized.

Eight recreational vehicles being kept at Storage Sense, a storage business in the 14500 block of N. Telegraph Rd. in the township, also had their converters removed. A probe by the sheriff’s office showed the vehicles were all tampered with sometime between Oct. 1 and Saturday. The manager of the business is studying surveillance footage for clues to identify the perpetrators there and will report to deputies what he learns, authorities said.

An employee at Love’s Travel Stop at I-75 and Nadeau Rd. in Frenchtown Township also reported having a converter stolen from his 2005 Honda CR-V Sunday afternoon while he worked at the center. The damage to his vehicle was estimated at $2,000, the owner said.

In all three incidents of missing converters, there were no suspects, deputies said.

Handgun lost at Petersburg Game Area

A Walther 9 mm pistol and holster valued at $500 was reported missing by an Ypsilanti man who was hunting in the Petersburg State Game Area Saturday.

The man, 49, told deputies he hunted from 4 to 7 p.m. in the area of Lulu and Anders Rds. and discovered the handgun missing when he returned to his vehicle. He conducted a lengthy search of where he hunted, but was unable to find the pistol. The handgun was listed as missing on the state’s law enforcement information network.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Six pickups at I-75 construction site have catalytic converters stolen