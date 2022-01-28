Six police, law enforcement officers shot as violent trend continues around US

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days.

Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.

One St. Louis police officer was in "very critical, very unstable" condition after he was shot in the leg and another officer was shot in the abdomen around 1 p.m during a traffic stop, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I am asking the public to pray for our officers. This is a rough time," Hayden said. "They're doing everything they can to keep people safe, and we keep having these critical incidents."

The officer who was critically injured had been serving in the force for three-and-a-half years while the other officer has been on two-and-a-half years, according to the chief. Both are in their mid-20s.

Officers spotted the vehicle that was wanted in a homicide case from the night before and pulled it over, Hayden said. The individuals inside the vehicle shot at the officers as they approached the vehicle, striking both, before fleeing. The four individuals were all taken into custody, the chief said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- 'Historic' 346 officers shot in line of duty in 2021: National Fraternal Order of Police

- AOC's GOP challenger demands death penalty for cop killers following deadliest year in law enforcement history

- 3 Houston police officers shot; suspect in custody after standoff, officials say

- Portland struggles to rehire police after defunding and riots

- Milwaukee police say 4 persons of interest in custody after 6 found dead

Story continues

California trans child molester, 26, gets 2 years in juvenile facility thanks to progressive DA Gascon

A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday ordered Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California woman, to serve two years in a juvenile facility after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2014.

Before doing so, the judge criticized far-left District Attorney George Gascon, whose office declined to prosecute the repeat offender as an adult.

Tubbs, 26, recently pleaded guilty to molesting the girl in a women's bathroom eight years ago when Tubbs was two weeks away from turning 18. At the time of the crime, she identified as male and went by James Tubbs. She did not identify as female until after she was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

"Tubbs is 26 years old. Unlike George Gascon’s false narrative, she is not a ‘kid,'" L.A. Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, assigned to the Complex Child Abuse Unit, told Fox News Digital.

There was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings which showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past. The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma. Tubbs also has prior violent convictions and conduct as an adult."

Prosecutors say Tubbs walked into the bathroom of a Denny’s in 2014 and grabbed the 10-year-old by the throat, locked her in a stall, and put her hand down the girl’s pants. Tubbs stopped when another person walked into the restroom, the Los Angeles Times reported. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Austin restaurant robbed again, third time in three months amid police shortage

- Alabama killer executed for brutal murder of driver in 1996

- Oklahoma executes Donald Grant by lethal injection for 2001 murders of 2 hotel workers: ‘Yo, God, I got this’

- NY Gov. Hochul issues warning to Manhattan DA: 'I have options'

Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall petition approved by county registrar

The second effort to recall embattled Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was officially approved by the Los Angeles County Registrar on Thursday.

Gascon has faced criticism from conservatives and victims’ advocates over his liberal justice policies that they say put criminals first and have led to high crime rates.

Now that the petition has been approved, organizers will have to get 566,857 signatures – about 10% of registered voters in the county – by July 6.

Organizers had vowed to retry after an initial recall effort last fall failed to meet the required number of signatures by Oct. 26.

If the petition gets the required number of signatures Gascon will face a recall election in the county similar to the one Gov. Gavin Newsom had last September. The governor was able to easily fend off several challengers to maintain his office.

"We are sick and tired of living in the pro-criminal paradise Gascon has created," Desiree Andrade and Tania Owen, co-chairs of the Recall DA George Gascon campaign, said in a release. "Gascon turned his back on us, and now his policies are destroying Los Angeles County right before our eyes and needlessly creating more innocent victims." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Victim in Los Angeles-area ambush shooting that killed four admitted to to gang affiliation, cops say

- LA County deputy public defender argued to release crime suspects pretrial

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Breyer retirement sparks new debate over 'originalism' Supreme Court approach

- Kyle Rittenhouse heads to court to get gun used in shootings back

- State Dept vows Nord Stream 2 will be a 'hunk of metal at bottom of the ocean' if Russia invades Ukraine

- Anderson Cooper admits Florida Surgeon General claim about vaccine long-term efficacy 'certainly true'

- Ben Roethlisberger was nearly traded to 49ers, ex-coach says he turned down deal

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

- Neil Young’s feud with Spotify ‘will not hurt’ streamer, ‘negative impact’ will fall on singer: brand expert

- Global financial sector ETFs see huge inflows this year

- Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

- Elon Musk says Biden treats Americans 'like fools' after president meets with GM, Ford execs on electric cars

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity critiqued President Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court in Thursday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

The Fox News host explained that Biden "is being bullied into the decision by the new extreme left. They're using the Supreme Court pick as another way to flex their power, show their strength. It's identity politics on steroids."

"In short, Biden was forced to make this decision," he added.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.



Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.



This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.