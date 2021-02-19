Six police officers dismissed over Capitol riot

29 other US Capitol Police officers were also suspended with pay (REUTERS)

Six police officers from the US Capitol Police department have been dismissed after a probe found they broke rules of conduct on 6 January.

A department spokesperson said on Thursday that 29 other US Capitol Police officers were also suspended with pay, pending further investigations into police conduct.

Jon Stolnis, a spokesperson, told CNN that "Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behaviour is not in keeping with the Department's Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline.”

It comes after Ms Pittman, the acting chief of US Capitol Police department, said in January that the department was "actively reviewing video and other open source materials of some USCP officers and officials that appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies."

Concerns were raised that not only did the police department and other law enforcement agencies fail to prepare for the attack on 6 January, but that some police officers allegedly guided and assisted those who broke into the country’s legislature.

Democrat congressman Tim Ryan said one officer who was suspended on Thursday took a selfie with a rioter who broke into Congress, while another officer wore a “Make America Great Again” cap.

Mr Ryan told CNN that the same officer appeared to direct rioters around the US Capitol building as it came under attack by Trump supporters.

Two accused rioters recently told FBI investigators that a Capitol Police officer told them: “It’s your house now” after they broke into the Capitol, and shook hands with them, Fox News reported.

The pair are thought to be among 29 rioters who told investigators they believed they were allowed inside the US Capitol building because police did not direct them to leave, as analysis of court documents carried out by ABC News showed.

One rioter said nobody to investigators that nobody told him not to enter the building, and that a US Capitol Police officer "escorted" him inside.

JUST IN: Latest arrestee details interaction with Capitol Police officer, who apparently shook his hand and said "It's your house now."



The suspect said he believed the officer said this out of fear.https://t.co/4RUlt0uKG4 pic.twitter.com/zShFsAEG5L — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 15, 2021

The findings come after 10 US Capitol Police officers were said to be under investigation in January, as CNN reported, with two others suspended, following claims that they assisted rioters who besieged the Capitol building on 6 January.

At least seven officers from police departments across the country have also come under investigation for alleged roles in the Capitol attack.

According to CNN, they include officers in New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Virginia and Texas, who allegedly travelled to Washington DC on 6 January to take part in the riot.

Further suspensions could follow those announced on Thursday, as investigations into policing and security failures on the day continue.

