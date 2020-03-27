Six positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky linked to St. Patrick's Day party

A half-dozen positive coronavirus cases sprouted from a single St. Patrick's Day party in Kentucky that went on even after a big local parade had been cancelled, health officials said Friday.

In total, there have been 44 cases and one death so far in Fayette County, health department spokesman Kevin Hall said.

And at least six of those positive cases have been traced to a St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 in the county seat of Lexington, according to Hall.

While there's no shelter-in-place order in Kentucky, authorities had urged social distancing and to limit any gatherings to less than 10 people. And already by Tuesday, all bars had already been closed and restaurants limited to takeout orders.

Organizers of this Lexington party had limited their invite list to nine guests but more than that eventually showed up, Hall said.

“Our recommendation would have been not to have had that party at all," even with a limited guest list, Hall said.

Three days earlier, the Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival had been cancelled, in hopes of limiting the pandemic's spread.

Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this week lashed out fellow Kentuckians who are not taking the pandemic seriously - especially anyone who'd attend coronavirus-themed parties. One positive case came from a "coronavirus party," according to the commonwealth's chief executive.