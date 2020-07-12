Six professional 'Fortnite' streamers on YouTube gave a tour of the multimillion dollar mansion they bought together — see inside

One Percent
- One Percent, a group of professional Fortnite players, bought a multimillion dollar mansion.
- They posted a tour on YouTube, showing off bedrooms, gaming setups, and the pool.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Moving into a house together has become a rite of passage for online creators, from YouTube to Vine, to most recently, TikTok.
Six YouTube gamers, formerly from the Luminosity Gaming esports group, created One Percent, a new organization. The new channel has nearly 800,000 subscribers, and between them they have millions. After bragging that they bought the house with their earnings from YouTube and "Fortnite," they took viewers on a tour of their new house, focusing on gaming areas and the pool.
The mansion is full of contrasts, like a kitchen that would make a Nancy Meyers fan swoon while the gamers have mini fridges and snack drawers in their rooms, or a baby grand piano possibly played by Frank Sinatra and rooms adorned with Funko Pops.
Take a look inside.
Related: How to use PS4 And Xbox controllers with the iPhone
One of the group members, who goes by Formula, begins the video by sharing that they were able to buy the "multimillion-dollar mansion" with their Fortnite and YouTube earnings, without any investors.
One Percent
They also use the video to promote their merchandise, before moving inside the house.
One Percent
Right at the entrance, the mansion has a 160-bottle wine display, although Formula says none of them drink wine.
One Percent
The living room has a chandelier and baby grand piano left behind by the previous owner.
One Percent
Formula claims the piano was once played by Frank Sinatra.
One Percent
He showed off his bedroom on the first floor, which he said was decorated by his girlfriend.
One Percent
In addition to the bedroom, he has a dedicated gaming room.
One Percent
The room has a dual monitor gaming setup...
One Percent
A new light-up PC...
One Percent
...and a snack bar, which he called "the coolest thing I've ever done in my entire life.
One Percent
In the corner, he has a display case for his Fortnite Funko Pop collection.
One Percent
The kitchen looks newly upgraded, with two refrigerators and four freezers.
One Percent
It also has a large island, coffee bar, and induction stove.
One Percent
For most members, the backyard seems to be the highlight of the house.
One Percent
It has a lounge area with several couches in the shade.
One Percent
Behind the lounge, there's an infinity hot tub.
One Percent
The large pool has sprinklers, beach chairs, and even a basketball hoop.
One Percent
Finally, Nick showed the dining area where he said the group eats dinner at sunset.
One Percent
Back inside, the movie theater is filled with comfortable looking lounge chairs.
One Percent
The big screen and reclining chairs make it really look like a movie theater.
One Percent
The house also has a gaming area, with air hockey and foosball.
One Percent
They also have some classic arcade games, like pinball.
One Percent
In the hallway, members display trophies from YouTube on subscriber milestones.
One Percent
One room in the house is full of gym equipment, which they said will be turned into something else later, and kept a secret.
One Percent
The rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor, which can be reached by elevator.
One Percent
Razz's room is decorated with posters and a mini-fridge.
One Percent
He also showed off his three monitor gaming setup.
One Percent
Nick also showed his room, without a bed frame.
One Percent
Like the others, he also has his gaming station in his room, with an upgraded chair and microphone.
One Percent
Nick called this wall one of his "most prized possessions." Also, note the Baby Yoda doll on the right.
One Percent
Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
One Percent
Kiwiz's room was decorated with posters and wall art.
One Percent
He also gave fans a look at where he games.
One Percent
Some of the bedrooms on the second floor have balconies, which overlook the pool and golf course that sits behind the house.
One Percent
Kiwiz also showed his custom YouTube Gaming jacket sent to him by YouTube.
One Percent
Randumb said he has the master bedroom, which he shares with his dog, Ash.
One Percent
The master bath has two vanities, a separate tub and shower, toilet, and bidet.
One Percent
Finally, he showed the recording studio, which will be used for filming One Percent content.
One Percent
Read the original article on Business Insider