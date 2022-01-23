Six puppies stolen when man breaks into pet salon through window, Virginia cops say

Six husky puppies were stolen from a pet grooming business in Virginia, police said.

At 7:36 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, officers were called about a “commercial burglary” at Critter Cleaners in Hampton, which is about 17 miles north of Norfolk, according to a news release from the Hampton Police Division.

Investigators determined that a man had broken into the business through a window overnight, police said.

He stole six 3-week-old huskies and money, according to police.

The 50-year-old suspect has been arrested and is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell and 6 counts of animal larceny, police said.

Three of the puppies have been found and reunited with their mother, WAVY and The Associated Press reported.

Bandi Murdock, a dog breeder and the owner of the grooming business, told WAVY that she keeps the dogs at the shop because they get socialization there and because the staff helps take care of them.

“The puppies are not going to survive without their mom,” Murdock told the outlet. “They’re still dependent upon their mother and puppies at that age eat every two to four hours, so the clock is ticking on the puppies.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or to send anonymous tips to P3Tips.com, police said.

