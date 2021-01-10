Six rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga National Park

Armed rangers in the Virunga National Park. File photo
Rangers working in the park, which is home to endangered mountain gorillas, have often come under attack (file photo)

Six park rangers have been killed after an attack at the famous Virunga National Park in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Officials have blamed the attack on a militia group known as Mai-Mai, one of many that operate in the region.

The rangers were ambushed while on foot patrol inside the park, a spokesperson told the BBC.

Staff working in the park, which is home to endangered mountain gorillas, have often come under attack.

In April last year 13 rangers were killed in a rebel ambush.

Several armed groups operate in the restive eastern region of DR Congo where Virunga National Park - a Unesco World Heritage site - is based.

A local government delegate Alphonse Kambale told AFP news agency that two Mai-Mai militants had also been killed.

A park official told AFP another ranger was seriously injured in the Sunday morning attack.

Nearly 700 armed rangers work in Virunga - Africa's oldest nature reserve - where at least 200 have been killed in attacks going back more than a decade, AFP reports.

map of Virunga
map of Virunga

