Six of the rarest sea turtles in the world are recovering at the NC Aquarium

North Carolina Aquariums have taken in hundreds of sea turtles, aiding in their recovery after a recent drastic drop in temperatures.

Six of those sea turtles are Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, known to be the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

These special turtles arrived to the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Jan. 26, where they’ve been monitored and rehabilitated.

The NC Aquarium said water temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit can cause sea turtles to become weak and inactive.

“Sea turtles are reptiles and are not able to strictly regulate their body temperature like mammals and birds,” said Stephanie Dwyer, assistant husbandry curator, NCAFF. “Cold-stunned sea turtles become lethargic and eventually are unable to swim causing them to float at the surface or wash up on beaches.”

The NC Aquariums at Fort Fisher , Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island, are helping 200 turtles through the cold. These aquariums are home to the renowned Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center.

The professionals at the aquarium say rehabilitation can take between a couple of weeks to several months.

If you see a turtle in the water or on the beach this time of year that is not moving or sluggish, the aquarium says not to push them back into the water.

Instead, you sould call the Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline to report the turtle, and they will give instructions and send someone to help.

