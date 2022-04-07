Here are the six Republicans who voted against investigating Russia for war crimes

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would direct President Biden to prepare a report on the government’s efforts to collect and examine evidence related to war crimes and other atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bipartisan legislation passed the lower chamber in a 418-7 vote, with all those in opposition belonging to the Republican Party.

A spokesman for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said the congresswoman mistakenly voted against the bill, and plans to tell the House clerk that she meant to vote in favor.

GOP Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Scott Perry (Pa.) all opposed the bill.

Wednesday’s vote was not the first time Biggs, Greene and Massie opposed legislation responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last month the trio voted against a bill to revoke normal trade relations with Russia, along with five other Republicans. The eight GOP members in opposition of the legislation have all worked to maintain close ties to former President Trump and have frequently found themselves in the far-right wing of the Republican Party.

In a video posted online, Greene said she could not back the U.S. getting involved in the conflict because there are larger issues Americans are facing at home. Massie wrote on Twitter that he believed the bill gave the president too much authority to impose sanctions on other nations.

Also last month, Biggs, Greene and Massie voted against a separate bill that called for a ban on Russian oil imports and additional sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Gosar joined the trio in opposition.

Biggs said he would not back a Russian oil ban without a guarantee that the U.S. would make efforts toward achieving energy independence, and Massie wrote on Twitter that he was opposing the legislation because Biden did not have plans for energy production. Gosar slammed the bill in a tweet for not making the needs of the American people a top priority.

And in June, Biggs, Greene and Massie made headlines for opposing a bill that called for awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and all individuals who defended the Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Greene told Politico that she voted against the bill because she did not like that the legislation referred to the Capitol as “the temple of our American Democracy” or that it called the Jan. 6 attack an insurrection.

Updated at 9:01 a.m.

