Six Republicans vying for single Mineral County Commission seat

Feb. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Six Republicans and one Democrat are seeking a single open seat on the Mineral County Commission.

The primary election will take place on May 14 followed by the general election on Nov. 5.

The county commission consists of three elected officials and seats are staggered so one is up each election. County commissioners serve six-year terms. The post currently held by Commission President Jerry Whisner, who is retiring after serving two terms, is up for election.

Republican candidates include Kristen K. Howell, Lewis Kitzmiller II, Jason Whitlock, Troy Kesner, David Boden, Jim Hannas and William "Butch" Wahl. The winner in the primary will move on to the general election to face the lone Democratic candidate, former Commissioner Cindy Pyles.

Two Republicans are seeking the office of sheriff. Incumbent Forest "Buddy" Ellifritz will face challenger Joel E. Whisner. No Democrats are on the ballot.

Two seats are up for election in the nonpartisan race for Mineral County Board of Education. Incumbents Donald Ashby Jr. and Tom Denne will face challenger Bret Ridgel. The race will be decided in the primary with the two top vote getters winning seats.

Two partisan races feature candidates running unopposed. Republicans Jill M. Cosner is on the ballot for assessor and Charles B. Johnson III is running for prosecuting attorney. Both Cosner and Johnson will move on to the general election ballot since they could face write-in candidates.

Other nonpartisan races on the ballot include magistrate for Division 1, which features candidates Charles Gulbronson and Terrance "T.J." Holderby.

The magistrate race for Division 2 features Patrick Amoroso running unopposed. Also running unchallenged is Kent Spencer for conservation district supervisor.

Mineral County will conduct a ballot draw on Feb. 20 to determine what order candidates' names will appear on the ballot. Each county in West Virginia holds a ballot position draw for every race from president of the United States through the county-level races.

The draw will take place at 9 a.m. at the County Commission office, 68 Armstrong St.

