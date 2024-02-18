Six residential developments approved in January to create 100 new housing units

In January, Escambia County's Development Review Committee approved six new residential development projects.

The six projects will create more than 100 new housing units – including duplexes, townhomes and standalone single-family dwellings – in communities ranging from Myrtle Grove, to Ferry Pass, to Cantonment, to South Navy Boulevard.

Here are the projects that were approved:

New sports venue coming near UWF: New sport gaming venue could be coming to University Parkway

Cedar Village

The developers of Cedar Village plan to construct a 54-townhome subdivision in Northeast Pensacola.

Cedar Village will be built on a 4.36-acre site and its address will be 1610 Lansing Drive, according to the project’s Development Order issued by Escambia County.

DP Developers of North Florida LLC is the owner of the Cedar Village project, according to its site plan filed with Escambia County.

DP Developers initially applied to Escambia County’s Development Review Committee in November for approval of the subdivision’s construction. The project was approved on Jan. 25 after multiple revisions to its final plat drawings over the course of the approval process.

Chadson Street Duplexes

The Chadson Street Duplexes project was approved on Jan. 31. to develop six duplexes in Ferry Pass.

Each duplex unit will be 2,278 square feet, according to the project’s Development Order from the Development Review Committee. The project will be built on a 2.38-acre site and its address will be 415 Chadson St.

The owner of the project is Keith Walther and High Tide Development LLC, according to the project’s site plan.

Davis Acres

Davis Acres is planned to be a minor subdivision with four single-family residential lots, built on a site larger than 20 acres. Each lot will be approximately 5 acres, according to the project’s site plan.

The project will be developed in Cantonment in the 900 Block of River Annex Road.

Gulf Beach Highway Minor Subdivision

The Development Review Committee approved the Gulf Beach Highway Minor SD project on Jan. 31 that will develop a 2.17-acre lot into four parcels.

The parcels will not be uniform in size as the largest parcel is planned to be 0.97 acres while the smallest is planned to be 0.27 acres.

The address of the project will be 10010 Gulf Beach Highway once it is complete, according to the project’s filings with Escambia County.

Larua Street Homes

Father Daughter Properties LLC was approved on Jan. 3 to develop a minor subdivision in Myrtle Grove called Larua Street Homes on Jan. 3.

The project will develop four single-family residential lots on a 1.96-acre site off of West La Rua Street, according to the project’s Development Order from the Development Review Committee.

The subdivision’s address will be 6303 W. La Rua St., according to its site plan.

Navy Boulevard Residential Development

The Navy Boulevard Residential Development project was approved by the Development Review Committee on Jan. 3 to construct a subdivision of 39 attached single-family units across a 3.94-acre site, according to the project’s Development Order from the county.

The owners of the project initially applied for approval to the Development Review Committee on Oct. 20.

The homes will be split into six buildings of attached units, ranging from four to six units in each building. The project will be built at 208 S. Navy Blvd., according to the project’s site plan.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia approved six projects in January for 100 new homes