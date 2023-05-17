Six Senses Is Opening Its First Greek Resort on This Picturesque Island in 2027

Opa! Six Senses is finally heading to Greece.

The luxury hospitality brand, which now has 22 five-star outposts across the globe, has just announced it will open a luxurious new resort on the island of Megalonisos in four years’ time.

A short boat ride from the port of Rafina, Megalonisos is one of the 10 Petalioi islands and islets that make up the “Greek Maldives.” This dreamy locale has some of the finest undiscovered beaches in the country.

Located on a southerly white-sand cove, the simply named Six Senses Megalonisos will include 75 guest villas that will “blend effortlessly into the contours of the bay,” according to Six Senses. It will also offer up 20 branded residences for those looking for a more permanent seachange. Six Senses is opening the resort with Grivalia Hospitality, one of the biggest investors in the high-end hospitality sector in Greece.

The resort will be located on a white-sand cove.

The brand will once again make wellness and sustainability a focus of the new location. In fact, the entire development will be powered by its own solar-electric farm. Then, there’s the nearly 20,000-square-foot spa: It will be outfitted with multiple treatment rooms, including four double sensory suites, a Watsu for a range of hydro therapies, and a Hammam for a warm herbal steam and body scrub. Guests will be able to enjoy locally inspired spa treatments, as well as the brand’s trademark experiences (Sleep, Eat, and Grow With Six Senses, for instance).

Travelers will be able to indulge further at the resort’s all-day restaurant, the beach bar and grill, the sunset bar, or the pastry cafe. There will also be a boutique stocked with beachy garb if you fancy a shopping spree.

In terms of activities, guests will be able to dive in the clear turquoise waters or take a hike across the verdant unscathed terrain. You can also take day trips to Athens to explore the historic sites (the Acropolis, Ancient Agora, and Parthenon, to name but a few) or feast on the local delicacies.

“Six Senses Megalonisos offers a unique opportunity to step foot on a Greek island that even the Gods left undiscovered,” Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our guests with emotional hospitality that encompasses pioneering wellness, sustainability, and meaningful experiences.”

Six Senses Megalonisos can be accessed by private boat from the ports of Rafina, Marmari, or Karystos. Alternatively, it’s a roughly 30-minute drive from Athens International Airport. The resort is expected to open at the end of 2027.

