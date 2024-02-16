Six-year sentence agreed to 6th DUI case

Feb. 15—A Fairfield Glade area woman charged with eighth-offense driving under the influence pleaded guilty to sixth-offense DUI in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a six-year prison sentence to serve at 30%.

Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, 57, is credited with 13 days already served in jail. She is was also fined $3,000 and is to pay court costs.

According to the indictment handed down Nov. 7, 2022, Hughes was arrested driving under the influence by then-CCSO Cpl. Mitchell Ward and Deputy Eli Tollett.

Previous convictions on her record included two on Feb. 7, 2020; Sept. 15, 2016; March 10, 2016; May 7, 2015; and May 15, 2014, in Cumberland County and Dec. 12, 2011, in Palm Beach County, FL

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Guilty pleas

—Billy Ray Knight Jr., 39, charged with arson, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a ten-year prison sentence to be served at 35% as a Range II offender. He is being given credit for 380 days already served in custody.

In addition, Knight is ordered to pay $55,500 restitution to the victim.

The charge stems from a Dec. 25, 2022, arson of a mobile home rental property from which he was being evicted. The case was investigated by former CCSO Investigator Kobe Cox, Investigator Anthony Justice and CCFD's Derek Carter.

—Daniel Cherokee Frye, 38, charged with two counts of burglary and with vandalism of more than $10,000, pleaded guilty to burglary and qualified for judicial diversion, He was placed on supervised probation for three years, is banned from contact with the victim and Rocky Top Realty and is credited with 29 days served in jail. The charge stems from a Dec. 26, 2022, involving storage sheds at Rocky Top Realty investigated by CPD's Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Sgt. Scott Van Ruden.

—Jacob James Garrett, 29, charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest, pleaded guilty to the charges and qualified for judicial diversion. He was placed on supervised probation for two years. The charge stems from a flight on a motorcycle on April 27, 2022, during a CCSO traffic stop.

—Alan Ray Price, 30, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a three-year sentence to serve with court costs waived and any items seized during the arrest forfeited. He is being given credit for 25 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a March 16, 2023, arrest during a parole search incident to traffic stop by CPD on Davidson Ct.

Set for trial

—Joshua Dewayne Smith, reckless endangerment, motion hearing set for March 4 and trial set for March 6.

Deadline

—Larry Norman Flake II, aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child, continued to March 4.

—Jordan Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to April 22.

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 4.

—Caleb Drake Parkey, violation of a protective order/conditions of release, continued to April 8.

—Shelly Marie Shull, possession of meth with intent, third offense driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search, evading arrest, simple possession, two counts of simple possession of meth, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 8.

—Darrell Wayne Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to April 8.

—Daryl Bradley Vaughn, evading arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Brent Cody Waldo, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, possession of meth with intent, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, continued to April 8.

Motions/hearings

—Jimmy Harold Clark, motion for new trial on rape of a child conviction continued to March 4.

—Deloris Jeannette Hendrixson, post judgement relief from General Sessions Court conviction, agreed to sentence of probation of six months and is to pay court costs.

Probation violations

—Casey Marie Clark, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of her sentence.

—Traci Carolin Cook, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and it to serve 90 days in jail at 75% with credit for any time already served.

—Taylor Lee Denny, presented certification of completion of treatment program and was placed on supervised probation on aggravated assault charge.

—William Cody Rector, two probation violation warrants continued to March 4.

—Shawn Wayne Sheets, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve balance of his sentence.

Arraignments

—Franklin Kim Moss, driving under the influence, per se (more than .08% BAC), alleged on Dec. 26, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Ron Fields.

—Mark Lawrence Filley Jr., driving under the influence alleged on Jan. 30, 2023, and investigated by CPD's Dets. Tyrel Lorenz and Tim Vandever.

Boundover cases

The following defendants have cases pending before the grand jury and unless otherwise noted, were continued to March 4: Joy Marie Ashburn, one case; Eddie James Bright, one case; Cody Tyler Buccina, one case; Jefferson Edward Cantrell, one case; Izak Blake Carter, one case, bond set at $5,000; Terry Lane Cobb, one case; Travis Lee Coleman, two cases; Eleashea Alene Curry, state to nolle pending case; Jeremy Conner Davis, one case, continued to Feb. 9; Tracy Charles Fenn, two cases; Mark Lawrence Filley, one count and continued to April 8.

—Claude Alexander Ford one count; John Christopher Garland, one case; Corey Dale Keith, one case; Clarence David Layman, one case; Triston Robert Milke, two cases; Shane Lynn Mosley, one case; Jesus Murillo, one case; Johnny Dale Ogle, one case; Paul Anthony Palumbo, one case; Richard Dale Parsons, one case, dropped; William Cody Rector, one case; Christopher James Reeves, one case; Alexander Gregory Rice, one case; Timothy Neil Snedeker, one case.

