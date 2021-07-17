Six sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jul. 17—Six people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Jon Michael Schuldheisz, 20, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Class C felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, preventing arrest or discharge of other duties and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors.

Schuldheisz was accused of threatening or menacing another with an automobile, operating or taking control of another person's automobile, attempting to elude officers after having been given a visual and audible signal to stop, requiring substantial force to overcome resistance to arrest and possessing a smoking device intended for use with methamphetamine on Dec. 28.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Schuldheisz to two years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 138 days served. Schuldheisz was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $19,475 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

James Goodroad, 35, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Class B felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Goodroad was accused of two counts of possessing psilocybin, also known as mushroom, with intent to deliver or manufacture, and possessing totes and jars for use with mushrooms on Dec . 23.

LeFevre sentenced Goodroad to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for six days served. Goodroad was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Dakota Lee Guthmiller, 28, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.

Guthmiller was accused of possessing baggies and a scale for use with methamphetamine, a smoking device for marijuana with a previous conviction in 2019 and more than one-half ounce of marijuana on Jan. 6.

Lefevre sentenced Guthmiller to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for eight days served. Guthmiller was placed on two years supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Joni Kay Scherer, 58, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, a Class A misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts, class A misdemeanors.

Joni Scherer was accused of possessing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, possessing marijuana with intent to deliver, possession tetrahydrocannabinol, scales and plastic bags for use with controlled substance other than marijuana, pipes for use with methamphetamine and psilocybin on Dec. 8.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Joni Scherer to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with 154 days credit for time served. She was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Miles Scherer, 76, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class A felony, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Miles Scherer was accused of possessing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, scales and plastic bags for use with methamphetamine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, possessing marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of smoking devices for use with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2014 on Dec. 8.

Clark sentenced Miles Scherer to six years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 204 days served. He was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

Eric Hermanson, 31, Bismarck, N.D., pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property, Class C felonies.

Hermanson was accused of entering a building with the intent to commit theft and taking property valued at more than $1.000 but less than $10,000 on Dec. 27.

Clark sentenced Hermanson to 29 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 29 days served. Hermanson was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay $250 restitution.