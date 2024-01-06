Six sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jan. 6—Six people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Ryan Curtis Jablonski, 38, Medina, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a Class A felony, and incest, a Class C felony.

Jablonski was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a minor under age 15 and engaging in a sexual act with another person related to him from Jan. 1, 2017, to May 4.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Jablonski to five years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for two days served. LeFevre placed Jablonski on five years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jeffrey Duane Nokleby, 66, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to bribery, a Class C felony.

Nokleby was accused of offering, giving or agreeing to give to another or soliciting, accepting or agreeing to accept from another a thing of value as consideration for the recipients' official action as a public servant or the recipient's violation of a known legal duty as a public servant on July 22.

LeFevre sentenced Nokleby to four days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for four days served. LeFevre placed Nokleby on one year supervised probation and ordered him to complete a chemical dependency, mental health and domestic violence evaluation within 60 days and follow up with any recommended treatment. Nokleby was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Jeremy Lee Blum, 42, Mandan, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, terrorizing and felonious restraint, Class C felonies.

Blum was accused of hitting an individual in the head and face, threatening to kill the individual and threatening to use a socket wrench to knock the individual's teeth out and restraining the individual under terrorizing circumstances or under circumstances exposing another person to risk of serious bodily injury on Sept. 14.

LeFevre sentenced Blum to 102 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 102 days served. LeFevre placed Blum on two years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Anthony Allen Rolland, 39, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony.

Rolland, from Nov. 7-14, was accused of being an individual required to register as a sexual offender and failing to register a change in his address within three days with the local law enforcement agency and/or being a homeless individual and failing to register for three days with the sheriff or chief of police of the jurisdiction where the individual is physically present.

LeFevre sentenced Rolland to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 20 days served. LeFevre placed Rolland on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Tyler William James Fontaine, 27, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Fontaine was accused of taking, transferring and/or possessing an air compressor, generator and battery charger from another person's property with a combined value of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 1, 2022.

Judge Jay Schmitz sentenced Fontaine to 30 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 24 days served. Schmitz placed Fontaine on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Malik Marquis Webster, 26, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to threatening public servants and terrorizing, Class C felonies, and harassment and violate disorderly conduct restraining order, Class A misdemeanors.

Webster was accused of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order on Sept. 2, threatening to commit any crime or doing anything unlawful with intent to influence an individual's official action as a public servant on Sept. 4, calling, texting and/or distributing a text, image and/or video of police officers outside his door on Sept. 4, and displaying a pistol and running after an individual while threatening the person on Sept. 10.

Schmitz sentenced Webster to 94 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 94 days served. Schmitz placed Webster on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to give a DNA sample. Webster was also ordered to pay a $25 community service supervision fee, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.