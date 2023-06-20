Six-year sentenced issued in fatal hit-and-run crash

Jun. 20—A Terre Haute man was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of six years in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in August 2021.

Gordon Vanderbilt, 59, was sentenced to three years in prison, one year of work release and two years of probation. He was taken into custody immediately, according to a news release from the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.

Bobbie Jo Stevens was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Aug 1 at 12th Street and Lockport Road. She later died from her injuries.

Vanderbilt entered into a plea agreement and admitted driving the vehicle that struck and killed Stevens.

Authorities said Vanderbilt was located with that vehicle on Aug. 5, 2021, having begun extensive repairs to the front end, hood and windshield. He claimed to have struck a deer.

"Gordon Vanderbilt left Bobbi Jo Stevens on the side of the road to die," argued Rob Roberts, Vigo County chief deputy prosecutor.

Vanderbilt "had multiple opportunities over the next four days to do the right thing and tell police he was the person that struck her," said Roberts. "His efforts in destroying evidence and attempting to conceal his involvement in the crash warrant him going to prison."

The prosecution sought a six-year prison sentence. Vanderbilt asked to remain on home detention, where he had been placed while the case was pending.

Judge Sarah Mullican issued sentence in Vigo Superior Court 3.

Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.