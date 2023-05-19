Six shootings this week in Lafayette, one involving a 3-year-old and a murder arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Multiple shootings have occurred this week in Lafayette, with arrests made early Friday morning.

Monday

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, Old National Bank's parking lot was closed for police investigations regarding reports of shots fired in the area.

Terrence James Howard, 35, of the 11400 block of East Street in Romney, is the man police suspect of firing the shots," the Journal & Courier reported on Monday. "He was arrested a short time after the report of the shots being fired."

Late Wednesday and early Thursday

Wednesday seemed to be the busiest day this week in terms of gun violence, with multiple reports of shootings noted.

According to a release from the Lafayette Police Department, three arrests have been made relating to shootings on Central Street and Kilbourne Court that occurred on Wednesday.

"At approximately 1:50 a.m. (Friday) morning, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle of interest in the 100 block of Teal Road West," the police release said. "A search warrant was obtained for the car and a residence in the 1600 block of Paige Road. While conducting the search warrants, handguns, drugs, and other items of criminal nature were located."

One call took place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday where police headed to Chilton Drive in the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood. Multiple reports of shots fired were called in. There, deputies found two shell casings at the scene, according to reports. No injuries or damages were reported.

According to reports, multiple homes were left damaged with bullet holes on Wednesday. The first in a string of reports happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday night along Kilbourne Court. No injuries were reported, but bullet holes were found on a house.

Later, near midnight on Wednesday, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office received a report of gunshots along South Ninth Street in Lafayette. Here, another house was noted to have bullet holes and casings were found on the street in front of a home.

Shortly after Wednesday concluded, another report of a shooting occurred at 12:20 a.m. Thursday along Central Street. According to reports, police say that a house was shot at twice and one of those bullets went through a window. Reportedly, more shots were fired at this house while the caller was speaking to 911. No injuries were reported.

LPD provided further information regarding the Wednesday shootings on Central Street and Kilbourne Court.

"After the investigation, the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Eliel Sanchez, 18, Lafayette, for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine, and Operating While Never Receiving a License," the release said. "Alexis Leming, 19, Lafayette, was arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Possession of Cocaine. A third suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male, was arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Possession of Cocaine, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Minor."

These arrests occurred early Friday morning.

Thursday evening

At 8:31 p.m. Thursday evening, LPD officers were initially sent to St. Elizabeth East Hospital in response to reports of two subjects with gunshot wounds.

"Information was gathered which indicated that the shooting actually took place in the 3000 block of Mount Court," Lt. Justin Hartman with LPD said. "It was determined that a three-year-old child at that location accessed a gun and fired a round, striking two people.

"Neither injury was life threatening."

Hartman further said that one of the victims shot in this incident was Lafayette man, Trayshaun Smith, 23, who was arrested on an active murder warrant through Cook County, Ill.

Hartman stated that police departments in Lafayette and Markham in Cook County are currently working together regarding the murder arrest.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: A string of shootings plagued Lafayette this week