Six shot in Clinton drive-by; toddler among injured

Jul. 4—Six people were shot in an apparent targeted drive-by shooting Saturday night in Clinton, including four adults and two young boys, one of which is a 17-month-old, local law enforcement authorities said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to shots fired in the area of 501 Stetson St. Sampson County EMS also responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered that six people had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, a press release from the Clinton Police Department stated.

All victims were transported by EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The six victims were Agnes Chevallier, 61, Isaiah Cunningham, 23, Ricky Herring, 60, Jonathan Raynor, 36, and two juveniles whose names were not released, including a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy. All victims were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

"Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case," a statement from Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis read. "Early stages of the investigation indicate the suspects arrived at 501 Stetson Street on a black Chrysler 200 and drove past the residence where the residents were gathered outside. After circling the block, the same vehicle drove past the residence again and opened fire toward the residence, striking the six individuals. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel."

"Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence," the statement read.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the department's tip line by texting 847411, beginning the message with "tipcpd."