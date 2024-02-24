Six shot in Frisco City Alabama

FRISCO CITY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Frisco City Police Department are investigating after six people were shot at a bonfire. According to a Facebook Post from the Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 12:30 Saturday morning on Synder Avenue in Frisco City.

The sheriff says six people were shot with two of the victims in critical condition. The post says: “Sheriff’s Office Investigators are actively assisting at the scene this morning, gathering evidence and conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. We urge anyone with any information related to this incident to come forward and contact us immediately. All information provided will be treated confidentially.”

