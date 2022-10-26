Six shot near college campus, North Carolina cops say. Student among two dead

A 19-year-old college student was among two people killed in a shooting near a North Carolina campus, news outlets reported.

Four other people were injured after the gunfire erupted on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officials were called to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive in Greensboro. The area is about a quarter-mile north of the campus of N.C. A&T State University.

The school in an email announced that counseling services were available after a college freshman died on Oct. 25. The student was one of the people shot on Circle Drive, WFMY and WGHP reported.

AggieAlert! Shooting has occurred at 1020 Palmetto and Circle DR. Police and EMS are on scene. Avoid the area at this time. No suspects or direction of travel — NCAT Aggie Alert (@NCAT_AggieAlert) October 26, 2022

The student was identified as 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, who was majoring in management/business administration. She was from Statesville, roughly 40 miles north of Charlotte.

“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are with her family and friends,” N.C. A&T wrote in the email that was shared with McClatchy News.

Officials said the shooting happened at an off-campus apartment complex that’s popular with college students. However, there was no indication that other students were hurt in the incident, WGHP reported.

Officers responded to the scene and found two people had been shot. Four other people went to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police wrote in a news release.

Of the six people injured in the shooting, two died, according to WFMY.

Officers are investigating the case as a homicide and said “no suspect information was available.”

The Greensboro Police Department and N.C. A&T State University didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Oct. 26.

