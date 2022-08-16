Six shot near Methodist North Hospital early Tuesday morning, including two children

Memphis Police Officers were on the scene of a gas station on the corner of Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street where a 4-year-old girl was abducted when a suspect stole the vehicle with her inside. According to police the child was later found a few blocks away at Oakdale Street and Avery Avenue with the car, abandoned.

Six people were shot near Methodist North Hospital early Tuesday morning, two of whom being children, the Memphis Police Department said.

When police arrived about a half hour after midnight, all six were transferred to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but MPD says one of the children and one adult are now in non-critical condition.

Police said the shooting appears to have taken place in the New Covington Pike and Austin Peay area.

"Six victims were located, all had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV," MPD said on Twitter.

Three of the people shot were detained for having a stolen car.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

