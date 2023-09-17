Six shot, one dead in house party shooting in far East El Paso near El Dorado High

A 19-year-old man was killed and several other people were wounded in shooting early Sunday at a house party in far East El Paso, police said.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. in the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive near El Dorado High School, police said.

Six people were shot, including a 19-year-old man who died from his wounds, Channel 7-KVIA reported.

An investigation by the police Crimes Against Persons Unit continues. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence in El Paso tied to house parties, often involving teenagers, in the last few years.

Anyone with information on the homicide on Tierra Inca Drive or any other gun-related crimes may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

El Paso police at a crime scene. File art.

