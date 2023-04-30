Six shot, one dead near West Congress Street

Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one dead and five injured near West Congress Street.

According to LPD, just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of West Congress and University Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicates, officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle that had been shot and had multiple passengers suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began to perform lifesaving medical aid until all victims were transported to a local hospital according to a news release.

1 victim later died from injuries, the 4 others are currently in stable condition.

Police say during this incident, the unknown suspects who were traveling in a vehicle near West Congress and University Avenue began firing multiple gunshots toward a vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection.

While this investigation was taking place, a 6th victim arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance, according to police. That victim was also suffering from a gunshot wound and is listed in critical condition. Six total victims were struck by gunfire during this shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

