Six shot at Riverside County house party

Six people were shot at a large house party in Woodcrest early Saturday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies became aware of the incident, in the 1600 block of Mariposa Avenue near Mockingbird Canyon, after hospitals alerted them to the six gunshot victims, according to a statement from Sheriff's Department Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro.

Four of the victims were stable and two were in critical condition Saturday morning, according to Pecoraro.

It remained unclear how many shooters were involved or who they were, Pecoraro said.

One local media report described the shooting as a likely drive-by at a large house party with 75 to 100 people in attendance. The injuries ranged from a leg wound to life-threatening, with one person requiring CPR, according to the report.

The ages of the victims are unknown, but many of the partygoers appeared to be in their late teens, according to the report.





