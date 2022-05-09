Six shot, three dead in Brannon Hills Condo shooting in DeKalb

Six people have been shot, three have died in a shooting at the Brannon Hills Condominium in DeKalb, officials said.

Just after 7 p.m., police received calls of a person shot in the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived to the scene, they found five people had been shot, police said.

Ambulances transported two to local hospitals in serious condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three died on the scene.

Police said a sixth person arrived at a local hospital in serious condition shortly after.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence and no one has been arrested thus far.

Channel 2 has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

IN OTHER NEWS:







