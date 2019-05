Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante

This mesomorphic, carbon-fiber-bodied British ragtop is now the flagship of Aston Martin’s exclusive production lineup, and its pinnacle position is well deserved. Just look at that gapingly angry mouth, that delicate tail, and those bulgingly muscular curves. With a 715 hp twin-turbocharged V12 under its straked and vented hood, it is capable of running from zero to 60 in just over three seconds and hitting 211 m.p.h., making it the fastest Aston as well. $332,186