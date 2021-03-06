Six St. Lawrence County jail inmates charged in contraband cases
Mar. 6—CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office made six contraband-related arrests this week at the county jail on Commerce Lane.
Sheriff's detectives alleged inmates attempted to receive contraband through mailed letters over the course of about a month. Several letters, according to the sheriff's office, contained pieces of sublingual films, which tested positive for Buprenorphine, a type of opiate used to treat opiate dependence and chronic pain.
"Under no circumstances will this behavior be tolerated," the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday afternoon. Corrections officers and staff, the release states, are "at risk of unnecessary exposure" from such contraband.
The following people were charged Wednesday with felony first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband: Tyler J. Armstrong, 29, of Ogdensburg; Steven E. Davis, 31, of Canton; Jerome T. Dobbs, 32, of Lisbon; Michael B. Middlemiss Jr., 31, of Madrid; Kenneth Reese, 30, of DeKalb; and Timothy A. Scott, 34, of Massena.
All six were issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court. An investigation into where the letters originated is ongoing and additional charges are pending.